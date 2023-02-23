Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Interest expected to eat up 22pc of mortgage holders’ disposable incomes

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr speaking to media following the release of the February 2023 Monetary Policy Statement. Photo / Jed Bradley

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr speaking to media following the release of the February 2023 Monetary Policy Statement. Photo / Jed Bradley

ANALYSIS:

The Reserve Bank has released projections that illustrate how much more pressure mortgage holders are likely to come under over the next year.

The central bank expects the average household with a mortgage to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business