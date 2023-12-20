Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

More oversight of public spending needed - Bryce Wilkinson

By Bryce Wilkinson
5 mins to read
The Auditor General found the shovel-read project was “let down by the absence of clear records and a rationale of how and why some decisions were made by ministers.”

The Auditor General found the shovel-read project was “let down by the absence of clear records and a rationale of how and why some decisions were made by ministers.”

OPINION

Thank goodness New Zealand has an Auditor-General who takes his official responsibilities seriously.

Last week, he released a damning assessment of recent ministerial processes for making funding decisions on two major infrastructure

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business