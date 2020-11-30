Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

More lockdowns could open door for business interruption insurance claims, lawyer says

7 minutes to read

Could businesses forced to close by another lockdown find a way to claim on business interruption insurance?

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

Another lockdown could open the door for some New Zealand businesses to claim on their business interruption insurance policies based on a test case being taken in the UK, a legal expert believes.

But the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.