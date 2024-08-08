Mitre 10 New Zealand has begun consulting with its team on cutting 36 roles at its support centre. Local Mitre 10 store teams are unaffected by the proposal. Photo / NZME

Hardware retail giant Mitre 10 is proposing to cut 36 jobs at its national headquarters in Albany.

Mitre 10 New Zealand chief executive Andrea Scown confirmed the retailer had begun consultation with its team on the disestablishment of 36 roles at its support centre.

“Despite our ongoing focus on cost, the current economic conditions along with low consumer confidence and spending means we need to consult with our team,” Scown said.

“We are conscious of the impact of these proposed changes on our team, and our focus is on supporting them. We expect to complete the consultation process by the end of August.”

Scown said the proposed changes did not affect local Mitre 10 store teams.