Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

MIQ lockout: Kiwi pensioners stuck in Australia have super payments ceased

6 minutes to read
Keith and Michele Gorrett: trapped. Photo / supplied

Keith and Michele Gorrett: trapped. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By , anne gibson

An Auckland couple "destitute" in Queensland with pensions axed face the threat of repaying all the $16,000 superannuation they got since leaving New Zealand last year.

Trapped Kiwi couple Keith and Michele Gorrett's super was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.