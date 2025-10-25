Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business

Ministers meddling in public sector pay negotiations is dumb politics - Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
Opinion by
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.

Nurses, teachers and health workers take to the streets, standing up not just for themselves but for the dignity of essential work. Photo / Michael Craig

Nurses, teachers and health workers take to the streets, standing up not just for themselves but for the dignity of essential work. Photo / Michael Craig

THE FACTS

  • Nurses, teachers, doctors, midwives, and allied health workers held a mega-strike for fair wages.
  • The Government has accused union organisers of politicising negotiations.
  • A poll shows 65% support for the strike, highlighting public backing for the workers’ demands.

I’m a huge believer that you’ve got to stand up for yourself in this life, and for those who are unable to stand up for themselves.

If you don’t, the powerful will walk all over you.

So it was inspirational to see nurses, teachers, doctors, midwives, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save