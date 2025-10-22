Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Live
Home / New Zealand

Mega strike: Tens of thousands of public sector workers striking today, wild weather forces changes to plans for nationwide rallies

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Secondary school teachers strike outside of Judith Collins' electorate office in Papakura, Auckland, in August. Photo / Alyse Wright

Secondary school teachers strike outside of Judith Collins' electorate office in Papakura, Auckland, in August. Photo / Alyse Wright

Save