The Minster of Health Simeon Brown and Minister of Education Erica Stanford join Herald NOW ahead of today's mega strike. Video / Herald Now

Education Minister Erica Stanford has accused New Zealand’s largest education union of bullying its members into silence ahead of today’s planned public sector strike.

Stanford told Herald NOW‘s Ryan Bridge that the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) has appeared unwilling to negotiate by refusing to act in good faith ahead of the mega strike, which will see over 100,000 healthcare and education workers walk off the job in protest for better pay and working conditions.

Stanford suggested a lack of opposition to the union’s demands from its members has come from fear that speaking out against them will result in some form of reprisal.

“I can tell you that the NZEI have been bullying their members and continue to do so,” she said.

“That’s why people don’t speak out. And I’ve heard from principals and I’ve heard from teachers who tell me that’s exactly the case.”