NZEI’s open letter urging Stanford to halt her curriculum reforms was “very political” and came at an “unusual” time, she said.
“We’ve been undertaking this for like 15, 18 months now. Where were they a year ago when we released these curriculum areas? Where were they three months ago when we went back out for consultation?
“It’s all very unusual and curious that they’re out playing politics at a time where they should be around the bargaining table. That’s where we want them.”
Stanford said the Primary Principals’ Collective Bargaining Union was able to settle and ratify a renewed collective agreement with the support of “over 90%” of members.
“If the PPCBU ... can settle in good faith, then so can the other unions, but they have to be at the table.”
The NZEI has been approached for comment.
In an earlier statement, NZEI Te Riu Roa president Ripeka Lessels said nearly 50,000 educators choose to be members of NZEI Te Riu Roa.
“The union is member-led. This means educators decide whether to accept or reject Government offers and whether or not to strike. These decisions are made by vote. When the minister criticises NZEI Te Riu Roa, she criticises 50,000 educators, who choose to work with tamariki because they care.”
Lessels said teachers, principals, support staff and Ministry of Education support workers and field staff all voted to strike today.
“It is a historic moment to see all of these educators walk off the job together. That tells you how widespread the feeling is that change is needed in education.”