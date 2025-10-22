Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Education

Education Minister Erica Stanford accuses teachers’ union of ‘bullying members’ before strike

Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Minster of Health Simeon Brown and Minister of Education Erica Stanford join Herald NOW ahead of today's mega strike. Video / Herald Now

Education Minister Erica Stanford has accused New Zealand’s largest education union of bullying its members into silence ahead of today’s planned public sector strike.

Stanford told Herald NOW‘s Ryan Bridge that the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) has appeared unwilling to negotiate by refusing to act

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save