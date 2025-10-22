Members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation in Whanganui in July went on strike for better pay and safer staffing. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Who is striking?

More than 36,000 nurses are scheduled to strike from 11am to 3pm and about 40,000 to 50,000 teachers are also set to take similar action.

An estimated 11,500 other healthcare workers, including senior doctors, dentists, social workers and others, will join them.

Senior doctors were striking only in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, RNZ reported.

A Talbot Mills poll out yesterday showed more than six out of 10 New Zealanders backed the action.

Traffic disruptions

In one of the larger rallies, thousands of workers are expected to march down Queen St, Auckland.

Police said they were aware of the strike action planned in central Auckland, which is expected to cause significant disruption on the roads.

The rally is due to start about midday at Aotea Square and will include a march down Queen St to Te Komititanga Square, where the event will conclude.

Police said motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid Queen St and the surrounding areas if possible.

Public transport users should check Auckland Transport’s website for information on changes to services.

Northland senior doctors and dentists from Whangārei Hospital in June. Photo / Denise Piper

Mental health social worker Andy Colwell said he is striking because the Government needs to properly fund the public health system.

“The public of New Zealand needs to hear what is happening under this Government; people need to hear about the understaffing, under-resourcing and the impact this is having on services across the sector.

“Strike action is a legitimate form of action to take in order to fight for better pay and conditions of work,” Colwell said.

Secondary school teachers strike outside of Judith Collins' electorate office in Papakura, Auckland, in August. About 40,000 to 50,000 teachers are expected to walk off the job today. Photo / Alyse Wright

Public Service Minister Judith Collins said the strike is unfair, unproductive, unnecessary and should be called off.

“The strike will not help anyone.

“It is a stunt targeting the Government, but the people paying the price are the thousands of patients who have had appointments and surgeries cancelled, and the hundreds of thousands of kids who will miss another day at school,” Collins said.

Where and when are the strikes?

