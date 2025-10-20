Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Mega-strike: Labour wants investigation into Public Service Commission ads about strike action

The Labour Party is calling for an investigation into decisions to use public money to create Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission adverts condemning impending strike action.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon yesterday batted away criticism of the paid adverts, claiming the cost would be “negligible”.

The Herald has contacted the Public Service Commission for a response.

An estimated 100,000 public service workers across several health and education workforces, including teachers and doctors, will strike on Thursday in what has been described as a “mega-strike” that could rival the scale of industrial action seen in the 1980s.

Several adverts from Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission have appeared on social media recently, outlining the disruption to medical and education services the strike would cause.