“This coming Thursday more than 845,000 students will miss out on class time and over 6000 patients will miss appointments and procedures for their health. Genuine offers have been made and the opportunity to bargain remains open,” one advert said.
Another advert declared “unions need to return to the table”, claiming “genuine offers have been made and the opportunity to bargain remains open”.
Labour MP Camilla Belich, an employment lawyer and the party’s public service spokeswoman, said she was concerned the adverts compromised the commission’s independence and claimed the Government had sought to “weaponise” the commission against striking workers.
“I don’t think any amount of public funds should be spent in a political attack on organisations that are undertaking good faith bargaining, and I’m absolutely shocked that that decision was taken,” Belich
She considered it a misuse of public money and believed it warranted an investigation.
Labour leader Chris Hipkins said he feared the commission was being inappropriately politicised.
“Ministers should be out there fronting this, not the Public Service Commissioner [Sir Brian Roche].
“It does, in my view, overstep the bounds of what a politically neutral public service should be involved in.”
Luxon yesterday dismissed questions about the adverts and suggested the money used would be “negligible”.
