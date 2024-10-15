“Receipts showed $24,329.08 in accommodation, $24,525.36 in food and drink, and $21,704.54 on travel,” the Taxpayers’ Union said.
The Herald approached the Film Commission this morning, but has still not received a response.
A spokeswoman indicated the Film Commission might be disputing some of the numbers cited.
In July, the Herald revealed the Film Commission spent $16,431 on CEO parties amid budget cuts.
Today, the Act party blasted the Cannes trip.
Act’s Arts, Culture and Heritage spokesman Todd Stephenson said he questioned the value of funding the Film Commission at all after the trip to Cannes.
“In May, at the height of a cost-of-living crisis and when New Zealanders were reading apocalyptic headlines about austerity in Wellington, four Film Commission staff were enjoying a six-figure junket in Cannes,” Stephenson added.