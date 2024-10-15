Paul Goldsmith says the spending figure seemed excessive and he will be seeking more information. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The New Zealand Film Commission is in the spotlight after reportedly spending more than $145,000 for four staff members to spend a fortnight in France attending the Cannes Film Market.

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith at Parliament today said the spending, revealed in a New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Official Information Act request, was of concern.

“It does seem excessive, but I’ll have to get the details,” Goldsmith said,

“Its not unreasonable, I would have thought, to go to international film festivals but obviously spending needs to be appropriate.”

The Taxpayers’ Union said the Film Commission spent $145,354.81 for staff members to attend the Cannes Film Market in May.