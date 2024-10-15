Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Minister Paul Goldsmith has questions as NZ Film Commission slammed for ‘six-figure junket’ to Cannes

By &
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Paul Goldsmith says the spending figure seemed excessive and he will be seeking more information. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Paul Goldsmith says the spending figure seemed excessive and he will be seeking more information. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The New Zealand Film Commission is in the spotlight after reportedly spending more than $145,000 for four staff members to spend a fortnight in France attending the Cannes Film Market.

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith at Parliament today said the spending, revealed in a New Zealand Taxpayers’

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business