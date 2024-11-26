Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Milk Kitchen: Hastings beverage manufacturing facility in liquidation owing $2.8m, staff let go

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Milk Kitchen's manufacturing plant in Whakatu, Hastings. Photo / Google Maps

Milk Kitchen's manufacturing plant in Whakatu, Hastings. Photo / Google Maps

A Hastings contract beverage manufacturing facility has suspended production and is in liquidation owing more than $2.8 million.

The Herald understands the majority of staff have been let go.

Milk Kitchen Limited, which owns the manufacturing site in Whakatu, was put in liquidation on November 14.

Heath Gair of Palliser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business