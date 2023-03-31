Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mike Munro: For Jacinda Ardern, what a wild ride it’s been

By Mike Munro
6 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern will be back in the spotlight for her valedictory speech next week. Photo / Dean Purcell

Jacinda Ardern will be back in the spotlight for her valedictory speech next week. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION:

When Jacinda Ardern returns to Parliament’s bearpit on Wednesday for her last hurrah, it’ll be the first time the former PM has had anything to say — for public consumption at least — since

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business