Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Migration still running hot as annual net gain tops 72,000

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Annual gain has topped pre-Covid records but monthly figures show normal service resuming. Photo / NZME

Annual gain has topped pre-Covid records but monthly figures show normal service resuming. Photo / NZME

New Zealand’s population has continued to grow at pace with new data for the year to April showing a net migration gain of 72,300.

That figure is now substantially past the peak of the migration

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business