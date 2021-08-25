Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Meridian urges Government not to get in the way of gas, for the sake of the environment

5 minutes to read
The start of the Pukaki Canal on Lake Pukaki, part of a network of hydroelectricity assets owned by Meridian Energy. Photo / Richard Robinson

The start of the Pukaki Canal on Lake Pukaki, part of a network of hydroelectricity assets owned by Meridian Energy. Photo / Richard Robinson

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

Meridian Energy, the electricity generation giant that promotes the fact that its entire generation fleet is renewable, has urged the Government to be tolerant of the ongoing need to use gas to keep the lights

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.