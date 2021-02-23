Meridian to build $395m wind farm in Hawke's Bay

New Zealand's second-largest wind farm, Harapaki will feature 41 turbines and generate power for more than 70,000 average households. Photo / File

A $395 million wind farm set to be built in Hawke's Bay, will be New Zealand's second-largest wind farm and lead to the creation of 260 jobs during the three-year construction period.

Meridian Energy on Wednesday plans to begin construction of the Harapaki Wind Farm this year, though no exact start date was provided.

The Harapaki Wind Farm project emerged from two separate proposals for the Maungaharuru Range project, 35km northwest of Napier and was first mooted more than 15 years ago.

It will feature 41 turbines generating 176 MW of renewable energy - enough to power more than 70,000 average households.

Meridian Energy will soon start construction on the Harapaki Wind Farm, about 35 kilometres northwest of Napier Airport. Photo / File

The project is expected to take three years to complete, creating 260 new jobs.

Meridian Energy chief executive Neal Barclay said the decision to commence construction now was a sign of confidence that clean energy infrastructure can deliver strong economic benefits.

"Renewable generation is an engine of economic growth for New Zealand.

"There's a massive clean energy transformation underway in the New Zealand economy and now is the time to tackle climate action to support Aotearoa accelerate its transition away from fossil fuels."

Meridian Energy currently has five wind farms in operation around New Zealand and there are hopes the Harapaki Wind Farm will be its most sustainable yet, Barclay said.

Meridian Energy chief executive Neal Barclay said the $395 million would create 260 jobs during the three-year build. Photo / Doug Sherring

He said it would use advanced wind generation technology from Europe to set new benchmarks for turbine efficiency and sustainable construction practices.

Design changes have also reduced the amount of concrete and steel needed for the build which will help reduce the overall carbon footprint of the project by 30 per cent.

"Our vision is for Harapaki to be New Zealand's most sustainable wind farm and one that delivers transformative economic growth and advances our goals for climate action," he said.

Barclay said the country would need to build more grid-scale wind generation each year to meet it's emissions targets and growing demand as the country moves from fossil fuels to clean energy.

"Recent advice from He Pou a Rangi, the Climate Change Commission, clearly signals that New Zealand must ambitiously pursue bold climate goals to achieve net-zero emissions, and this is what getting there looks like.

"Building more new renewable generation like Harapaki will help us lower emissions, reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and speed up our transition to a productive low carbon economy."