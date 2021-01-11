Website of the Year

Business

Meridian, Contact, Geneis Mecury, and Trustpower shares fall in sharpest NZX drop in four months

3 minutes to read

Contact Energy's share price fell as gentailers were hit in trading today. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The high-flying energy stocks were mauled by profit-taking as the New Zealand sharemarket suffered its heaviest fall in four months.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index slumped 268.10 points or 1.98 per cent to 13,290.09. The index

