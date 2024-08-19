The Turitea South wind farm near Palmerston North, owned and operated by Mercury NZ.

Mercury NZ lifted its net profit by 159% in the June year to $290 million, mostly due to changes in the fair value of its unhedged financial instruments.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amoritisation and financial instruments (Ebitdaf) came to $877m, up 4% on the previous year and slightly below the company’s previously advised guidance of $880m.

“The impact of significant investment to increase scale, together with strong generation performance, helped secure Mercury’s results over the period,” chief executive Vince Hawksworth said.

Over the year, Mercury continued to deliver more renewable generation and committed $700m to the expansion of the Kaiwera Downs wind farm and the Ngā Tamariki geothermal station.

“These will help support Aotearoa’s shift to an electrified future,” he said.