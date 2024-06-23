Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Meet the Government’s ‘independent’ fast-track consenting advisors, their connections and interests

Kate MacNamara
By
17 mins to read
Members of the Government Fast-Track advisory group. From left: David Tapsell (chair), David Hunt, Mark Davey, Murray Parrish, Vaughan Wilkinson, and Rosie Mercer. NZH Graphic/Richard Dale

Members of the Government Fast-Track advisory group. From left: David Tapsell (chair), David Hunt, Mark Davey, Murray Parrish, Vaughan Wilkinson, and Rosie Mercer. NZH Graphic/Richard Dale

Select Committee hearings are under way for the Government’s controversial Fast-track Approvals Bill, which will create a special consenting process for a broad range of projects including infrastructure, energy, housing and mining.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business