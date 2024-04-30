Northport could get fast-track approval for its port expansion, despite a resource consent hearing for the project being under way.

The port at Whangārei’s Marsden Point will apply to be included on Schedule 2 of the Fast Track Approvals Bill — a list of projects that will either automatically go through fast-track consenting or be considered by ministers for fast-tracking.

Northport’s proposed eastern wing expansion includes an 11.7ha land reclamation and a 250m wharf extension, including container handling, storage and logistics.

It has been going through the resource consent process with Whangārei District and Northland Regional councils since December 2022, and a hearing is due to reconvene on May 23.

Chief executive Jon Moore said Northport intended to follow the existing resource consent process through to its conclusion.

However, with applications for fast-track approval closing this week, the company decided to also progress this option, he said.

The fast-track application has concerned but not surprised local hapū Patuharakeke, which is strongly opposed to the eastern wing expansion.

The hapū had gone through quite a lengthy resource consent process and some cultural issues were still outstanding, said David Milner, co-convener of its environmental arm, Te Pou Taiao o Patuharakeke.

A hearing began in October, including two days at Patuharakeke’s Takahiwai Marae, but it was put on hold so Northport and the hapū could meet directly to discuss cultural concerns.

Milner said some concerns could not be appeased and the two parties decided to go back to the hearing panel, with May 23 set for closing statements.

For Northport to have another way to gain consent was a concern, and Patuharakeke also needed to be involved in that process, he said.

Patuharakeke’s main worry about the expansion was the loss of the coastal marine area, Milner said.

Northport wants to expand its operations to the east (the area in the left of the photo), including an 11.7ha reclamation and a 250m wharf extension.

“That area would be no longer accessible. It’s the continuation of their development spreading along our coastal area that’s quite significant to us.”

Fast-track bill raises questions in high places

The coalition Government’s keystone Fast Track Approvals Bill is designed to make it faster for major projects to get consented, but it has been marred by controversy.

But the plan to cut both red tape and “green tape” has concerned Nyree (Nyze) Manuel, the chairwoman of Northland’s Conservation Board Te Rūnanga Papa Atawhai O Te Tai Tokerau, who feared it would have an impact on the environment and future generations.

The bill gives broad powers to approve development to only three ministers: Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop, Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones.

This has raised the concerns of Auditor-General John Ryan, who said the bill lacked transparency and effective ways of dealing with real or perceived conflicts of interest.

Artist impression shows the proposed expansion of Northport.

Companies approached about applying for fast-track consents include Kings Quarry, a company connected with a $55,000 donation to the NZ First Party and MP Shane Jones.

The Northport application also has a potential conflict of interest because Marsden Maritime Holdings chief executive Rosie Mercer is one of six experts forming an advisory group to recommend projects to be included in the schedule. Marsden Maritime Holdings half-owns Northport.

But a spokesperson for Bishop said because New Zealand is a small country, it was hard to find experts without a conflict or a perceived conflict of interest.

The expert advisory group have already declared any potential and actual conflicts of interest as part of their initial appointment process, and a conflict-of-interest register has been set up to help manage future issues.

For ministers, any conflicts will be carefully managed in accordance with the Cabinet Manual guidance and no decisions about specific projects have been made yet.

Bishop also said the legislation would ensure the environment was protected, with environmental conditions and rules being set by a panel of resource consent experts.

Northport expansion to include nine months of dredging

Northport chief executive Jon Moore says the company will see through its resource consent application, but it will also apply for fast-track approval. Photo / NZME

Northport’s expansion is designed to help the port become a high-density container terminal, by increasing freight storage and handling capacity.

The resource consent application includes 11.7ha of reclamation in Whangārei Harbour, 2ha of earthworks on Whangārei District Council reserve, and a 250m wharf to create a fifth berth.

Construction is expected to take more than three years, including nine months of dredging and two years of pile installation.

More than 230 submissions on the project were received by Whangārei District and Northland Regional councils, with 159 in support and 57 opposed.

Those against the proposal raised concerns about noise, the impact on land transport, marine ecology, coastal processes and recreation or open space. Those in support said it would help the economy and New Zealand’s supply chain.

The hearing is being considered by an independent panel made up of chairman Greg Hill, Jade Wikaira and Hugh Leersnyder.

