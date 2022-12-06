Northport, the deepwater port at Marsden Pt, has applied for consent to expand its operations into the sea including 11.7 hectares of reclamation and associated coastal structures for a 250 metre wharf extension

Northport, the deepwater port at Marsden Pt, has applied for consent to expand its operations into the sea including 11.7 hectares of reclamation and associated coastal structures for a 250 metre wharf extension

Northport has applied for resource consent for a huge expansion of its operations, including 11.7 hectares of land reclamation and a 250m wharf extension.

Northport Ltd, which owns and operates the deepwater port at Marsden Pt, has applied jointly to the Northland Regional Council (NRC) and Whangārei District Council (WDC) for consents under the Resource Management Act to expand its operations.

The company said the proposal seeks to enable the expansion of its existing facilities to increase freight storage and handling capacity, and support Northport’s transition into a high-density container terminal.

However, it does not include an application to develop a shipyard and dry-dock facility at the site. The applications are open for public submissions.

The application to the NRC is for around 11.7ha of reclamation and associated coastal structures for a 250m wharf extension, along with 1.72 million cubic metres of capital dredging and associated disposal and ongoing maintenance dredging.

It also includes riparian earthworks and associated stormwater diversions and discharges along with operational stormwater discharges from use of the reclamation area. Northport also wants ancillary coastal structures to the reclamation area for tug berths and a public pontoon.

It has also applied to create of an intertidal high tide bird roost.

The application made to the WDC is to apply the port zone permitted activity standards for building and major structure height to, and enable port operations within, the proposed reclamation area.

It wants the council to apply the port noise standards rather than the District Plan noise standards to port operations on the proposed reclamation area, and across the existing port, and also to undertake earthworks and vegetation clearance in the coastal area and erect public toilets within the coastal setback.

It also wants to change/cancel noise and landscape conditions on existing resource consents for consistency with the proposed activity.

The new consents, if granted, are expected to create more noise at the Marsden Pt site.

Northport said he project objectives are:

■ To create a modern efficient terminal with a 700 m long container berth and sufficient terminal area to handle at least 500,000 TEU/annum (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit is an exact unit of measurement used to determine cargo capacity for container ships and terminals).

■ Locate all container services on the new terminal to enable growth and diversification of other freight on the existing footprint.

■ Incorporate best practice operational and environmental controls to minimise effects on the surrounding environment and community.

■ Allow for the integration of rail freight following the construction of the Marsden Point spur.

Northport said covering almost 13ha, the proposed eastern development will feature a modern, efficient, container terminal capable of handling and storing expected increases in freight volumes. The expansion will also enable Northport to integrate the port with KiwiRail’s proposed Marsden Point spur, seamlessly connecting rail, road and sea freight.

‘’This is a long-term plan intended to give us the capability we need to service the growing and changing freight needs of the upper North Island over coming decades.

‘’At this stage we are not seeking consent for the proposed shipyard and dry-dock facility on our western boundary. Our board has taken the view that in light of ongoing national supply-chain pressures, and a growing demand from shipping companies, we should progress that part of our vision for growth that is ready to proceed, namely the container storage, handling and transportation facility.’’

Northport already has resource consent to expand its linear wharf 270m eastwards. However, modelling makes it clear that this is not sufficient to cater for the projected growth in demand for container storage, handling and transportation at Northport. The resource consent lodged month covers the additional works that will be required, the company said.

Submissions must be received on or before December 15 to:

NRC - Post: Private Bag 9021, Te Mai, Whangārei 0143; Email: info@nrc.govt.nz.

WDC - Post: Private Bag 9023, Te Mai, Whangārei 0143; Email: mailroom@wdc.govt.nz



