Four Northlanders won in Lotto Second Division on Wednesday.

Four Northlanders were among 32 people nationwide to win $12,697 with Lotto Second Division in Wednesday’s draw. The winning tickets were sold at Pak’nSave Kaitaia, Waipapa Dairy, and two bought on MyLotto. Six players from outside of the region shared a $1 million prize. The $26m Lotto Powerball jackpot was not struck and will roll over to $30m for this Saturday’s draw. The winning numbers were 8, 21, 24, 12, 17, 11. The bonus was 9 and the Powerball number was 10.

North CEO on fast-track panel

Rosie Mercer from Northland’s Marsden Maritime Holdings is one of six experts to recommend fast-track projects. The Fast-track Approvals Bill aims to make it easier to build regionally and nationally significant projects, according to Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop. Advisory group members include Mercer, who is CEO of Marsden Maritime Holdings, formerly known as Northland Port Corporation. She joins David Tapsell, Vaughan Wilkinson, David Hunt, Mark Davey and Murray Parrish. Public or private projects can now apply for fast-tracking under the bill.

Pink Ribbon Breakfast fundraisers

Northlanders are being urged to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast in May to help support Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand. Breast cancer is the most common cancer for Kiwi women, with around 160 diagnosed in Te Tai Tōkerau every year. The Pink Ribbon Breakfasts are the foundation’s largest annual fundraiser, raising money for its life-saving work in education, research, advocacy and patient support. Registrations are now open at pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz and those who register get benefits such as access to recipes by best-sellers Two Raw Sisters.

Health expo at Town Basin

Keeping people well is the focus of a new health expo being held this Saturday in Whangārei’s Town Basin. Run by Rotary Club of Whangarei South, the event will include information stalls from health organisations sharing details about screening, immunisation and other wellness programmes. There will also be old-school games for all to enjoy and a passport activity enabling participants to enter a prize draw. The expo will be held at Pūtahi Park from 10am to 4pm.

New charity shop for Ruakākā

A new North Haven Hospice charity shop is coming to Ruakākā but before it can open they are on the lookout for volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, contact volunteer@northhavenhospice.org.nz. They need drivers, loaders, inwards good processors, merchandisers and retail sales support. The shop will also act as a processing centre.