Government bows to pressure to release fast-track list

RMA reform minister Chris Bishop bowed to public pressure to release a list of organisations he had approached about applying to have consents fast-tracked under the new regime.
The decision came after weeks of scrutiny over just who had been asked to consider applying to have consents fast-tracked, with environmental groups in particular concerned the Government is not adequately factoring in their concerns.
The list includes the iwi, and other entities from the Māori economy, developers, the seafood industry, primary industries, local councils, even the trust that administers Eden Park.
Bishop said he had released the list after his office had received numerous OIA requests for its contents. He said that the fact a company was on the list did not necessarily mean it would have projects fast-tracked, but only that it had been approached to consider putting in an application.
The groups can submit a proposal they think should be fast-tracked to the Government’s Independent Advisory Group. That group will then decide on a list of projects it thinks are suitable to be included in the Fast Track process and refer that list to a group of three infrastructure ministers: Bishop, Shane Jones, and Simeon Brown.
Those three will make the final call on what projects will be included. The list of projects will then be added to the bill. Projects will be included in either Schedule 2A or 2B of the bill.
Projects listed in Schedule 2A will be automatically referred into the fast-track process laid out in the bill. The listing of a project in Schedule 2B will mean it is required to be taken into account by ministers if and when a project comes before them for referral into fast-track.
Submissions on the bill itself close at midnight tonight. Organisations have until next month to submit applications.
Forest and Bird said Bishop had been forced to release the list after it laid a complaint with the Ombudsman.
“There’s nothing proactive about this. It’s disgraceful that Forest & Bird had to go to the Ombudsman to get this Government to release the list of who it has invited to fast-track the destruction of our environment,” Richard Capie, Forest and Bird’s group manager conservation and advocacy, said.
“That the Government didn’t want to release this information, and that it’s now only coming out the day that submissions close, shows just how anti-democratic this whole thing is.
“How much longer will New Zealanders be kept waiting to find out which of these organisations will have their projects included in the first 100 projects destined to be fast-tracked?” he said.
Bishop said Forest and Bird’s allegation the Ombudsman had ordered the release of the list was “false”. He said the organisation had asked for the release of a list of projects that ministers had thought about putting in the bill. However, ministers decided to scrap this model, and move to asking individual firms to submit proposals to the Expert Advisory Group.
He said the original list was “never substantively considered by ministers as it was around that time that Cabinet agreed an Expert Advisory Group should be stood up to undertake a more thorough and independent analysis of projects that could be included in the bill”.
“I explained to the Ombudsman that to release that list of projects would be confusing and misleading, given it had been set aside in favour of the Expert Advisory Group process.
“The Ombudsman did not order the release of that long-since discarded projects list, but as a sign of good faith I proactively offered to release this list of stakeholders. This was agreed to this morning, and I have released the list of stakeholders on the same day,” he said.
Forest and Bird released a timeline suggesting the Ombudsman had hurried Bishop into releasing the information.
He said that on April 17, it had been notified by the Ombudsman that he had made a provisional determination and had sent it to Bishop for a response, noting the urgency requested by Forest and Bird.
On April 18, the Ombudsman notified Forest and Bird that the minister had decided to proactively release the information.
There are several firms on the list with which Jones has a history.
When asked about the potential to recuse himself from some decisions relating to those firms, Jones said those organisations “have every statutory right to put their best foot forward. To the extent that those projects see the light of day will depend on their robustness and it will also depend on the project and its outcomes are consistent with the purpose of the law”.
“I think it is fanciful and aggravating to suggest that just because I have had a long background with various industries that they should be ruled out or indeed I should be ruled out,” he said.
Jones was encouraged by the number of Māori entities on the list. He said NZ First had campaigned on New Zealand moving “beyond a [Treaty] breach culture” and the idea that “everything that Crown does that may offend some Māori is construed as a breach of the Treaty of Waitangi”.
He said the focus of Māori should “be squarely on recovering our economic fortunes and fixing our current account deficit”.
“The average Treaty activist has no conception of the dire nature of the current account situation but no nation can prosper unless it boosts its export receipts. Statutory constipation is very dire and this bill is a purgative,” Jones said.
Labour’s environment spokeswoman, Rachel Brooking, said it was “disappointing” it had taken the Government this long to release the list, particularly given submissions on the bill closed on Friday.
She said the fast-track process harked back to the time of Robert Muldoon. She called on the Government to allow the Select Committee to examine the projects that are to be included in the bill, and to allow the public to submit on the list too.
Entities asked to submit projects:
215 Riverbend Ltd
Ahuriri Hapū (Mana Ahuriri Trust)
Airedale Property
Amuri Irrigation Company
Apanui
Ᾱtiawa ki Whakarongotai
Aquaculture Direct
B&A Urban & Environmental
Baldwin
Bathurst Resources
Buller District Council
Carter Group
Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd
Citadel
Clearwater Mussels
CNI Iwi Holdings Limited (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Manawa, Tuwharetoa (Bay of Plenty), Ngāti Whakaue, Raukawa, Ngāti Whare, Te Arawa)
Colliers Project Leaders
Cook | Costello
Electronet Group
Energy Resources
FNSF
Fonterra
Foresta NZ
Harmony Energy
Hei o Wharekaho Settlement Trust (Ngāti Hei)
Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust (Tamatea Pōkai Whenua)
Hineuru Iwi Trust (Ngāti Hineuru)
HRM Associates
Impact Marine
Irrigation NZ
Kahukuraariki Trust (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa)
Kelp Blue
King Salmon
Kings Quarry
MacLab NZ LTD
Maraeroa A and B Trust, Maraeroa A and B Blocks Incorporation
Marlborough District Council
Marutūāhu Collective (Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngaati Whanaunga, Te Patukirikiri)
Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust
Meridian
Moriori Imi Settlement Trust
National Steel Ltd
Nelson City Council
Ngā Hapū o Ngāti Porou (inc 6 trusts)
Ngā Hapū ō Otaki (Raukawa and Muaūpoko)
Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara Development Trust, Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara Tari Pupuritaonga Trust
Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore Trust (Ngā Pōtiki)
Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui
Ngā Uri o Tamanui Trust (group 1)
Ngā Uri o Tamanui Trust (group 2)
Ngaati Whanaunga
Ngai Tahu Seafood
Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Trust
Ngāi Te Rangi Settlement Trust
Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Post-Settlement Trust (Ngāti Apa)
Ngāti Hako
Ngāti Hauā Iwi Trust
Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa - Tāmaki Nui ā Rua Settlement Trust
Ngāti Mākino Iwi Authority
Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust
Ngāti Maru (Hauraki)
Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri
Ngāti Pāhauwera Development Trust, Ngāti Pāhauwera Tiaki Trust
Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust
Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki
Ngāti Ranginui Settlement Trust (Ngā Hapu o Ngāti Ranginui)
Ngāti Rangiteaorere Koromatua Council Trust
Ngāti Rārua Settlement Trust
Ngāti Rehua – Ngāti Wai ki Aotea Trust
Ngāti Ruapani mai Waikaremoana Negotiation Group
Ngāti Tama ki te Waipounamu Trust (Ngāti Tama)
Ngāti Tamaoho Settlement Trust
Ngāti Tamaterā
Ngāti Tara Tokanui Trust
Ngāti Tumutumu Trust (Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu)
Ngāti Tūrangitukua Charitable Trust
Ngāti Tūwharetoa (Bay of Plenty) Settlement Trust
Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust
Northport Port
Oceana Gold (New Zealand) Ltd
Omega Seafood
Opotiki Marina and Industrial Park Ltd
Pare Hauraki Collective (Ngāti Hako, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Hei, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki, Ngāti Pukenga, Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti tara Tokanui, Ngaati Whanaunga, Te Patukirikiri)
Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust Board
Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust
Port of Tauranga Limited
Pouakani Trust
Pragma
Rangatira Developments Limited /Stevenson Mining
Rangitāne o Manawatū Settlement Trust
Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā Trust
Raukawa Settlement Trust
RCL Group
Rongowhakaata Settlement Trust
Sam’s Creek Gold/Siren
Sanford NZ
Santana
Scope Projects
Southern Parallel Campus Limited
Stantec
Stevenson Aggregates Ltd
Summerset Group
Taimoana Consulting
Talleys
Tāmanuhiri Tūtū Poroporo Trust (Ngāi Tāmanuhiri)
Tapuika Iwi Authority Trust
Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust
Taumatawiwi Trust
Tavendale and Partners
Te Aitanga a Māhaki
Te Ākitai Waiohua Iwi Authority
Te Arawa Lakes Trust
Te Arawa River Iwi Trust
Te Ātiawa o Te Waka-a-Māui Trust
Te Kaahui o Rauru (Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi)
Te Kāhui Maru Trust (Te Iwi o Maruwharanui) (Ngāti Maru - Taranaki)
Te Kāhui o Taranaki Trust
Te Kapu o Waitaha
Te Kawerau Iwi Settlement Trust
Te Komiti nui o Ngāti Whakaue
Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust
Te Korowai o Waniuārua (represented by Uenuku Charitable Trust)
Te Kotahitanga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa
Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa Trust (Taranaki)
Te Mana o Ngāti Rangitihi Trust
Te Manawa o Ngāti Kuri Trust
Te Nehenehenui (prev MMTB)
Te Ohu Kaimoana
Te Pātaka a Ngāti Kōata
Te Patukirikiri
Te Puāwaitanga Ngāti Hinerangi Iwi Trust
Te Pumautanga o Te Arawa Trust
Te Rāhui – Herenga Waka Whakatāne
Te Roroa Whatu Ora Trust, Te Roroa Manawhenua Trust
Te Rūnanga a Rangitāne o Wairau Trust (Rangitāne o Wairau Claims Settlement)
Te Rūnanga Nui o Te Aupouri Trust
Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa Trust
Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu
Te Rūnanga O Ngāi Takoto
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Makaawhio
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Manawa
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Mutunga
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Pikiao Trust
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Tama Trust (Ngāti Tama ki Taranaki)
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whare
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua
Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa
Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou
Te Tāhuhu o Tawakeheimoa Trust
Te Tāwharau o Ngāti Pūkenga Trust
Te Tawharau o Te Whakatohea
Te Tawharau o Te Whakatōhea (Whakatōhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust)
Te Tōtarahoe o Paerangi (Ngāti Rangi)
Te Tumu
Te Uri o Hau Settlement Trust
Te Whakakitenga o Waikato (Waikato-Tainui)
Te Whānau a Apanui
Te Whānau a Kai
Terra Firma Mining Ltd
TGH
The Eden Park Trust
The Nakhle Group
The Wellington Company
TIGA Minerals and Metals Ltd
Toa Rangatira Trust , Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangātira Inc (Ngāti Toa)
Transpower
Trans-Tasman Resources
Tūhoe Te Uru Taumatua (Ngāi Tūhoe)
Tūpuna Taonga o Tāmaki Makaurau Trust (Tāmaki Maunga)
Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board
Wakefield Village Developments
Westland District Council
Whakatāne District Council
Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust
Windermere Holdings Limited
Winton
WMS Group