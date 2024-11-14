Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: TV stars in sports shake-up; Top TVNZ executive takes leave to join hīkoi; NZME’s paper cuts as Govt dithers; Podcast blooper – 8yo snags PM

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read
TVNZ broadcasters Hayley Holt, Andrew Saville and Helen Castles; Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is quizzed by 8-year-old Finn Loughlin. Photos: TVNZ, supplied, Lead on Purpose podcast.

TVNZ broadcasters Hayley Holt, Andrew Saville and Helen Castles; Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is quizzed by 8-year-old Finn Loughlin. Photos: TVNZ, supplied, Lead on Purpose podcast.

Two of our best sports broadcasters are in a showdown for their roles; Top TVNZ exec and likely new news boss joins hīkoi; NZME’s drastic newspaper cuts as Government dithers over legislation; The PM, the podcast and a maths blunder; Top PR agency sold.

Two of New Zealand television’s most

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider