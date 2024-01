TVNZ couple Helen Castles and Andrew Saville were married yesterday on Tokerau Beach, Karikari Peninsula.

Glamour TVNZ couple, sports presenter Andrew Saville and Northland-based reporter Helen Castles have exchanged wedding vows at a picture-perfect Northland beach.

The on-screen TV couple were married yesterday at Tokerau Beach, on the beautiful Karikari Peninsula in front of a small but intimate group of whānau and friends, including NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones, his wife Dot and friend and former MP Dover Samuels.

“Helen looked radiant and Andrew looked okay,” a friend told the Herald.

“It was a lovely ceremony for a lovely couple at a lovely location.”

Helen Castles' pet pig Sophie was another star of the day. Photo / Supplied

Jones wished the newlywed couple well.

“I first met Helen in 2005 when she was a cub reporter at the Kaikohe newspaper, and though it has been almost 20 years, she has grown into a very lovely and beautiful woman,” Jones told the Herald.

He said she “deserves all the happiness today will bring”.

“She has brought up her twin boys and must be applauded for that job.

“She is now a senior reporter in the media industry and has always carried herself with professionalism and mana. I wish the happy couple all the best.”

Guests at Helen Castles and Andrew Saville's wedding enjoyed a great occasion. Photo / Supplied.

Castles, 41, and Saville, in his early 50s, have been together since 2022.

They took their relationship public at Christmas 2022, with Spy reporting the moment they went official by updating their Facebook profiles with photos of them posing together.