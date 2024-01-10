TVNZ couple Helen Castles and Andrew Saville were married yesterday on Tokerau Beach, Karikari Peninsula.

Glamour TVNZ couple, sports presenter Andrew Saville and Northland-based reporter Helen Castles have exchanged wedding vows at a picture-perfect Northland beach.

The on-screen TV couple were married yesterday at Tokerau Beach, on the beautiful Karikari Peninsula in front of a small but intimate group of whānau and friends, including NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones, his wife Dot and friend and former MP Dover Samuels.

“Helen looked radiant and Andrew looked okay,” a friend told the Herald.

“It was a lovely ceremony for a lovely couple at a lovely location.”

Helen Castles' pet pig Sophie was another star of the day. Photo / Supplied

Jones wished the newlywed couple well.

“I first met Helen in 2005 when she was a cub reporter at the Kaikohe newspaper, and though it has been almost 20 years, she has grown into a very lovely and beautiful woman,” Jones told the Herald.

He said she “deserves all the happiness today will bring”.

“She has brought up her twin boys and must be applauded for that job.

“She is now a senior reporter in the media industry and has always carried herself with professionalism and mana. I wish the happy couple all the best.”

Guests at Helen Castles and Andrew Saville's wedding enjoyed a great occasion. Photo / Supplied.

Castles, 41, and Saville, in his early 50s, have been together since 2022.

They took their relationship public at Christmas 2022, with Spy reporting the moment they went official by updating their Facebook profiles with photos of them posing together.

Andrew Saville and Helen Castles Sourced from facebook for Spy Jan 2023 NZH 08Jan23 - �

They announced their engagement last July, with Castles showing off a big diamond ring, as they celebrated at the beach, where they married yesterday.

Saville proposed at Karikari Beach (pictured below).

Despite Saville being based in Auckland city, near the TVNZ studios and Castles four hours away at Karikari Peninsula, the couple’s romance blossomed.

TVNZ colleagues Andrew Saville and Helen Castles are engaged. Photos / Supplied

At last year’s Rugby World Cup in Paris, where Saville was the fronting TVNZ’s coverage, Castles also travelled to France. Following the final - lost by the All Blacks - the couple holidayed in Europe, posting snapshots from beautiful locations.

Andrew Saville and Helen Castles in Greece in November.

But instead of marrying at one of those exotic European locations, the couple decided the best place to tie the knot would be at Tokerau Beach in front of their children and friends.

Helen Castles is based near the beautiful Tokerau Beach on the Karikari Peninsula.

Saville has twin sons and Castles also has twin sons, from previous relationships.