Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award winners Debbie and James Stewart. Photo / Stewart Dairylands

By RNZ

A Manawatū couple who created wetlands and planted thousands of native trees on their farm have been named recipients of the Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award.

James and Debbie Stewart were handed the John Wilson Memorial Trophy at a gala dinner held at Coronet Peak, Queenstown, on Saturday night.

The award, which received more than 20 nominations, was created to recognise and celebrate dairy farmers who demonstrate leadership in their approach to sustainability and are passionate about the four pillars of responsible dairying — people and community, finance, environment and animal welfare

The couple run Stewart Dairylands, a 580ha farm with over 800 cows on the northern boundary of Palmerston North.

James Stewart said they felt overwhelmed and honoured to receive the award.

“We’re a generational farm, so it’s about being able to continue what we’re doing now and looking to the future to ensure things are still working for the next generation.”

Debbie Stewart said the farm, which switched from a sheep to dairy operation about 25 years ago, had a policy of planting 1000 trees a year.

“We’re always planting natives, we have a patch of bush on the farm that’s over 100 years old, we have enhanced that by planting a wetland area and we have a walking track through it so visitors can have a look,” she said.

“Watching the birdlife come back and prosper is really rewarding.”

As well as planting trees and creating wetlands, the couple try to be as efficient as possible. They have installed solar panels, minimise water use, reduce run-off where they can, and are always looking at genetic gains for their cows.

Native planting on James and Debbie Stewart's dairy farm. Photo / Stewart Dairylands

Awards head panellist Michael Hide said judges were left with one big question after their time with Debbie and James — what more could anyone do to demonstrate the notion of “responsible dairying”?

“Their passion, professionalism and leadership within the industry across all aspects of their business is beyond impressive and only surpassed by their dedication to giving back to their local community.”

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview James and Debbie Stewart on The Country below:

The panellists were impressed with the Stewarts’ outward understanding of the dairy industry, its importance to New Zealand and the importance of building their own story and brand.

“They are supporting the future of people within the sector and this can be seen in their significant staff retention and in the way people are stimulated by working in an ‘open-air’ office.”

Other stand-out farmers in the industry were also recognised on Saturday night.

Will Hinton and Kali Rangiawha, also of Manawatū, were named the 2024 New Zealand Share Farmers of the Year.

Northland’s Kieran McCahon became the 2024 New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year, and Kirwyn Ellis, of Waikato, was announced the New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year.

