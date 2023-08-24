MediaWorks has named Wendy Palmer as its new CEO, on a permanent basis following her role as interim boss. Photo / MediaWorks

Wendy Palmer has been appointed the permanent CEO of MediaWorks, the media firm announced today.

Palmer, a former NZME executive, has been the interim MediaWorks CEO since March, following the departure of Cam Wallace, who took a top executive role at Qantas in Sydney.

Palmer endured an eventful entry at MediaWorks, dealing with the closure of Today FM – and many unhappy staff who suddenly and very publicly had been made redundant. Slowly but surely, the company has been working away in the background, dealing with lawyers to resolve staff grievances.

Some broadcasters, such as Duncan Garner, have been re-employed in new roles.

“Wendy has spent a good part of her career at MediaWorks, working her way from manager of More FM Auckland to CEO of the radio business before leaving the business in 2017 to focus on her market research company,” MediaWorks said in a statement today.

She joined NZME in 2019 as chief radio and commercial officer, and left in 2022.

MediaWorks board director Barclay Nettlefold said: “Wendy is a highly capable leader and has proved to be a steady pair of hands over the past six months. With more than 25 years of deep industry experience, she is one of the most respected media executives in Aotearoa.

The board was confident Palmer was the best person to take the business forward, he said.

“I have loved getting back into the swing of things at MediaWorks,” said Palmer.

“It’s a great company full of passionate people who love what they do. Radio plays a huge part in people’s lives around the country and we are continuing to grow our audience and innovate across audio, digital and outdoor. It’s an exciting space and I’m incredibly proud to lead the team through the next phase of the MediaWorks story.”

Palmer will take up the role on her return from a long-planned family holiday in September. MediaWorks chief financial officer Mike Asbridge will take up the reins in the meantime.

Back in April, it was left to Palmer to advise Today FM staff that the station was closing.

According to a recording, Palmer began the meeting by talking financial numbers and ominously told of the business hitting a “massive block” in revenue in the final quarter of 2022. That had continued into this year, she said, with April and May forecasts significantly down on last year.

Palmer is a highly-regarded people leader and radio executive. “I hate the fact I am talking to you about numbers when you are people … but it is our reality.”

She revealed to the staff that Today FM’s annual costs – including the newsroom – were around $7.5 million but that revenue for this year would land at about $6-$6.5 million. “There’s quite a gap there.”

She outlined the proposal – the closure of Today FM, as decided by the board; a review of the news operation and future options; and the retention of digital staff. When she outlined the timeframe – just a few hours for feedback – the meeting became heated.

She apologised for the way the matter had unfolded. “I’m sorry, that’s all I can say.”

She told staff she had fought for more time for the station, but the decision had been “taken out of our hands by our board and our shareholders”.

“I give you my absolute assurance that I spoke extremely strongly against this and asked for more time. Talking to you as people … and to be talking about money is not my normal style and feels wrong.”