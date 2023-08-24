Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: TVNZ to ‘strengthen transparency’ over Breakfast content; AI and the fake Simon Dallow video; media firms take aim at content regulation

Shayne Currie
By
17 mins to read
Breakfast hosts Anna Burns-Francis, Jenny-May Clarkson and Matt McLean; 6pm newsreader Simon Dallow. Photos / TVNZ

Breakfast hosts Anna Burns-Francis, Jenny-May Clarkson and Matt McLean; 6pm newsreader Simon Dallow. Photos / TVNZ

TVNZ and Government agency’s $300,000 climate-change advertising deal – broadcaster to ‘strengthen transparency’ over Breakfast content; AI and the fake Simon Dallow video; The big Yellowstone question at Sky TV’s annual results; ‘Chilling’ – media

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business