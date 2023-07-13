Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: TVNZ forecasts $15.6m loss; Survivor – the NZ media industry edition; Murray Deaker’s return; Tributes for Sky TV video editor after untimely death

Shayne Currie
By
16 mins to read
New Zealand's media businesses - big and small - are facing challenging times; Murray Deaker is set to return to broadcasting. Artwork / Andrew Louis; photo / supplied

New Zealand's media businesses - big and small - are facing challenging times; Murray Deaker is set to return to broadcasting. Artwork / Andrew Louis; photo / supplied

Why is TVNZ’s profit set to suddenly plunge? Respected Sky TV broadcast editor’s untimely death; Murray Deaker promises to cull PC ‘rubbish’.

TVNZ is expecting a bottom-line $15.6 million loss for its 2023-2024 financial year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business