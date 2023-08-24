Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Sky TV promises to double dividend, details another Sky Box fix due next week

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Markets With Madison: Sky TV is considering launch a Neon ad-tier service to compete with Netflix. Video / NZ Herald

Sky TV has reported results in line with expectations and held out the lure of a doubled dividend payout. And its CEO Sophie Moloney has addressed grief around the new Sky Box, given her take

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business