Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: Warner Bros Discovery posts $138.2 million loss for 2023 - finances paint picture behind closure of Newshub

Shayne Currie
By
4 mins to read
Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts fronting the final Newshub 6 pm bulletin. Photo / Three

Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts fronting the final Newshub 6 pm bulletin. Photo / Three

The dire state of Warner Bros Discovery’s New Zealand finances has been laid bare - a massive $138 million loss in 2023, including a $79.5 million impairment.

The media company’s finances, released today, paint the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business