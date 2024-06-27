In an Official Information Act response to the NZ Herald, TVNZ has revealed the trip cost almost $30,000 in airfares, hotel accommodation, Ubers and various meals.

It comes as TVNZ undergoes a wave of across-the-board cost cuts, with more to come. The state broadcaster is forecasting an operational loss of $28 million-$33 million this financial year.

The trip has been widely discussed in media circles and was raised at a recent meeting of TVNZ newsroom staff.

“The business rationale for that trip is clear, and the trip was executed modestly from a cost perspective,” said a spokeswoman.

“While we do need to continue to buy content for our platforms, the social media posts were inappropriate and we’ve discussed that with our teams.”

In its Official Information Act response to the Herald, TVNZ revealed the trip cost more than $28,500.

This included $11,920.58 for three premium economy airfares and $13,140.37 on accommodation at the Beverley Hills Sofitel, a four-star hotel. One of the trio stayed seven nights; the other two stayed six nights.

They also spent $2294.20 on Ubers during the week.

Some TVNZ staff have been especially upset by the social media posts. They came a few days before TVNZ was in the Employment Court - the court ruled TVNZ had not followed the requirements of its union collective contact when it axed shows such as Sunday and Fair Go.

Fair Go host Pippa Wetzell and Sunday host Miriama Kamo.

“It just comes across as tone-deaf and wasteful to send such a large group,” said one source of the social media posts.

“Posting up a storm from LA, making it look like a holiday and a party with Jodi, the new CEO front and centre, has really riled quite a few people up.”

In a special news feature appearing on nzherald.co.nz this weekend, another senior media industry boss says: “What does that tell you about their EQ - as their newsroom is burning?”

TVNZ earlier defended the purpose of the trip.

“TVNZ attends the LA Screenings annually,” said a spokeswoman.

“We have reduced our travel spend significantly this year and opted not to attend other major content events, however, we prioritise this event for a number of reasons. LA Screenings gives us the opportunity to preview pilot seasons, negotiate deals to secure international content pipelines with our key distributors, and meet with other broadcasters and international partners.

“While we’re at the event, we also encourage distributors to support locally made co-productions that TVNZ is supporting.”

While the broadcaster had sent three people this year, compared to two last year, this year’s visit was cheaper.

The 2023 trip cost just over $30,000 - in large part because the two people who attended had flown business class.

“International content plays a crucial role as part of TVNZ’s content mix, providing a profitable means to attract and retain audiences and subsidising the more expensive and lower yield local content that we bring to air for New Zealand audiences.

“As a commercially-funded organisation, we need to closely manage the mix of investment into local content vs global content to drive audience scale and advertising revenue. This is an even more delicate balance in a financially challenged market.”

What’s going on at TVNZ?

TVNZ CEO Jodi O’Donnell. Photo / Dean Purcell

Don’t miss nzherald.co.nz and the Weekend Herald tomorrow for an in-depth news feature on the future of TVNZ.

Among a raft of financial challenges, a relatively new-look TVNZ board and executive team have drawn up a new five-year strategy, which marks the beginning of the end of linear television and a reinvigorated focus on digital audiences and revenue.

But it also comes amid operational challenges for one of our most scrutinised, publicly owned companies.

Act leader and TVNZ shareholding minister David Seymour told the Herald it was “fair to say” the state broadcaster’s board was facing more rigour from shareholding ministers than what they had been used to in the past: “What’s your purpose, what does technology enable?”

The feature uncovers a range of issues for the state broadcaster and we speak to chief executive Jodi O’Donnell about the new five-year strategy and what lies ahead.

PLEASE SEE HERE FOR TODAY’S FULL MEDIA INSIDER COLUMN

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.