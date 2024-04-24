AM host Ryan Bridge will leave the show next week, and star in a new 7pm primetime news show next year.

One of Warner Bros Discovery’s biggest and most popular stars, Ryan Bridge, is in line for a new, high-profile broadcasting role following the closure of Newshub.

Media Insider understands Bridge is being considered as the new host of Newstalk ZB’s Early Edition show, a role that was vacated by Kate Hawkesby late last year.

It is understood Bridge heads a shortlist of contenders, although Newstalk ZB owner (and NZ Herald publisher) NZME is not commenting, beyond saying it had not yet replaced Hawkesby.

Bridge, who had been hosting the AM breakfast show on Three up until late last year, had been preparing to launch a new 7pm evening show - simply titled Bridge - that was to replace The Project in early 2024.

However, those plans went up in smoke over the last two months when Warner Bros Discovery proposed - and then confirmed - the closure of the Newshub newsroom and various related shows.

Up to 300 jobs are being cut across multiple divisions. Bridge and his new show are one of the many high-profile casualties.

Ryan Bridge, left, and Mike McRoberts after the announcement that Newshub would shortly close.

However, as Media Insider has previously reported, Bridge has been identified as a potential host for Early Edition.

The 5am-6am hour on Newstalk ZB is currently being hosted by Mike Hosking, as a temporary measure, before his 6am-9am Breakfast show.

Warner Bros Discovery insiders say Bridge enjoyed strong audience favourability ratings, which was a big factor in the plan to introduce his own TV show.

While it is understood there has been no confirmed deal, the Early Edition show on Newstalk ZB is likely to hold appeal for Bridge.

He told Media Insider late last year, when his new TV show was being announced: “It’s different from what has come before in that it’s going to be much harder, I think, in its approach. It’s more news-focused and [with an] emphasis on live.

“[That’s] something that I definitely have a preference for. Obviously, you have to do some pre-record stuff, but I just love being live on telly - that’s what I love doing in the morning.

“A return to that style of interviewing at 7pm is the goal and I guess the big get for us will be that big daily news interview. Whatever is the most important or the most interesting interview of the day will be what we’re aiming to put up front.”

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.