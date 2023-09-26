Philip Crump, aka Thomas Cranmer, is the new editor of ZB Plus. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Newstalk ZB is expanding digitally, with a new subscription service as part of a revamped website – and a high-profile writer is leading the charge as editor.

ZB Plus launches today, NZME’s bid to tap into ZB’s existing radio audience, find new subscribers and grow another revenue pillar in its digital subscription strategy.

The media firm launched NZ Herald Premium digital subscriptions in 2019, purchased BusinessDesk in late 2021, and launched Viva Premium in November last year. In July, NZME and Are Media teamed up to launch the paywalled Listener website on nzherald.co.nz.

ZB Plus' new logo. Photo / NZME

Philip Crump, who has carved out a reputation as an agenda-setting writer through his Substack blog and on X (formerly Twitter) under the pseudonym Thomas Cranmer, has been hired as the editor of ZB Plus.

The former lawyer said no topics would be off-limits.

“ZB Plus is all about building on the success and quality of Newstalk ZB’s audio experience with a superb digital experience to match,” he said.

“Subscribers will have unparalleled access to insights from some of the country’s best-known radio hosts and political commentators, journalists and respected business, economic and political columnists.”

The site is recruiting journalists and a stable of columnists is also being confirmed.

Several columnists, including Katherine Rich, Muriel Newman, Bruce Cotterill and Fran O’Sullivan, have already been confirmed, among others, to complement news content.

At its half-year financial results announcement last month, NZME said it now had 218,000 subscribers across its range of publishing platforms, including 123,000 digital-only subscriptions. These digital-only subscriptions represented revenue of $8.1 million for the six months to June 30, up 2 per cent on the same time last year.

NZME chief digital and publishing officer Carolyn Luey said the new platform solidified NZME’s focus on growing its digital platforms.

“Newstalk ZB has a hugely engaged audience with 814,900 radio listeners a month, as well as a strong digital audio offering and podcast network, which has around 540,000 downloads a month. On top of that, Newstalkzb.co.nz has a unique monthly audience of 298,000.

“We saw a real opportunity for an extension of our offering with ZB Plus, which will provide subscribers with the chance to further deepen the popular content the network produces, particularly from Newstalk ZB’s hugely successful Mike Hosking Breakfast and Heather du Plessis-Allan Drive shows, whilst also opening up more fantastic opportunities for advertisers,” she said.

* Disclaimer: Media Insider columnist Shayne Currie has been helping recruit several columnists for the new venture.























