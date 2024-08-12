Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: NZ Herald publisher NZME rejects new Hobson’s Pledge advertisement; says it is reviewing advocacy ads

Shayne Currie
By
3 mins to read
Hobson's Pledge trustee Don Brash. Photo / George Novak

Hobson's Pledge trustee Don Brash. Photo / George Novak

NZ Herald publisher NZME says it will not run a planned new advertisement from the Hobson’s Pledge lobby group, following the publication of a controversial front-page newspaper ad last week.

Hobson’s Pledge planned to place

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business