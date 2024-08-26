Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Media Insider: NZ Herald publisher NZME grows revenue and earnings in first half of year, profit stable at $1.9m

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
NZME's headquarters in central Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

NZME's headquarters in central Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

NZ Herald publisher NZME has delivered earnings of $21.4 million and an after-tax profit of $1.9m for the first half of its financial year - and has implemented a $6m savings plan in the second

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business