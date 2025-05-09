Advertisement
Media Insider: NZME’s bitter board battle at end - Steven Joyce to be chair, Jim Grenon to be director, alongside three existing board members

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
Former National Party Cabinet Minister Steven Joyce. Photo / Nick Reed

Former National Party MP set to become chair and Jim Grenon to join board but his three other nominees have been withdrawn. An editorial board will be established.

The bitter battle for media company NZME’s board is over, with the company and major shareholders landing on a new group of

