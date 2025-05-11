Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: Newstalk ZB political editor Jason Walls to join TVNZ as business correspondent, replacing Katie Bradford

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Newstalk ZB political editor Jason Walls.

Newstalk ZB political editor Jason Walls.

A year of high-profile media musical chairs continues with Newstalk ZB’s political editor becoming TVNZ’s new business correspondent.

Newstalk ZB political editor Jason Walls is leaving the role to take up a new position at TVNZ.

He is replacing Katie Bradford as the state broadcaster’s 1News business correspondent, and will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider