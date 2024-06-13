Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: NZ Film Commission cuts 13 roles amid funding criticisms; All Blacks coach Scott Razor Robertson opens up in Sky TV interview; RNZ explains explicit music lyrics

Shayne Currie
By
18 mins to read
Taika Waititi on the set of Hunt for the Wilderpeople; All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and wife Jane. Photos / supplied, Photosport

Taika Waititi on the set of Hunt for the Wilderpeople; All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and wife Jane. Photos / supplied, Photosport

OPINION: Why NZ is about to fall in love with All Blacks coach Scott Robertson; RNZ explains how it came to broadcast explicit music lyrics; Another prominent TV and film producer questions the returns from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business