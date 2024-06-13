Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: Newshub website to close – NZ’s third-biggest news website can’t be saved under new deal

Shayne Currie
By
3 mins to read
Newshub's website will stop operating in just over three weeks, and will cease to exist after several months.

Newshub's website will stop operating in just over three weeks, and will cease to exist after several months.

The Newshub news website will stop being updated in just over three weeks and will cease to exist in several months, Warner Bros Discovery staff have been told today.

There had been hopes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business