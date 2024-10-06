Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Media Insider: Cabinet paper reveals case to support NZ media against global tech giants

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

As Google ramps up threats to remove links to New Zealand news content, a newly released Cabinet paper reveals the potential benefits to local media firms of new legislation. Shayne Currie reports.

New Zealand media companies may be able to negotiate deals totalling up to $50 million a year as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business