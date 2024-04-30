Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Media Insider: 102-year-old newspaper to close - the latest in a string of media shutdowns

Shayne Currie
By
5 mins to read
The 102-year-old Wairoa Star.

The 102-year-old Wairoa Star.

One of New Zealand’s oldest community newspapers is closing, the latest in a string of titles that have fallen victim to tough economic conditions.

The Wairoa Star newspaper, a twice-weekly publication, has been published for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business