Matthew Hooton: Time to settle the Covid account in 2021

Aigagalefili Fepulea'i Tapua'i, head girl of Aorere College in 2020, is Matthew Hooton's pick for New Zealander of the year. Photo / Supplied

Enjoying your holiday? Did you choose Northland or the Southern Lakes? Maybe Coromandel, Wairarapa or Abel Tasman? Sadly, Whistler or Hakuba are out.

New Zealand has achieved what, back in March, I called the idyllic

