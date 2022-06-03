Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: When bitcoin comes calling, just say no

11 minutes to read
Illustration / Getty Images

Illustration / Getty Images

Mary Holm
By
Mary Holm

Columnist

OPINION:

Q: Someone just phoned and asked me to invest in bitcoin by opening an account for $50. I said I thought it was just virtual currency with no real value. But he said no,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.