Mary Holm: Te reo prompts flood of responses from readers

For every Kiwi that isn't embracing te reo, there are many more who are. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Q: I'm 75. Surprise, surprise — I've lived in "NEW ZEALAND" for 75 years.

Our socialist prime minister and her Māori caucus have an agenda to allow 16 per cent of the country to not only have co-governance, but to force te reo onto the naming of all government departments, all cities, council property, events etc.

Our democracy is being eroded, but there is hardly any media coverage as we are called racist.

Given up watching TV as all introductions are in te reo, which I don't know or need to know. Glad I'll be out of here before the kickback from the majority.

A: You're reacting to a Q&A last week in which a reader angrily objected to the use of the words "Aotearoa" and "kai" in my column the week before.

And you're far from the only one. In the nearly 25-year history of this column, I have never received as many emails about a Q&A.

The vast majority liked what I said, but let's start with excerpts from the unhappy ones.

In reply to you, the use of Māori names for government bodies and so on might, in fact, strengthen our democracy. But anyway, you've now got a bit more media coverage for your point of view!

Q: For those of us older folks trying still to speak French or Spanish if we can afford an offshore holiday, another language is a bridge too far!

And the last time I looked, our country was still named NZ not Aotearoa, so if people want to change the name like the national flag, then it is Parliament's job to do this, not the minority in our society. Kind regards and tena koto.

A: Most times someone uses more than a few common te reo words, they promptly translate them. Nobody is calling on everyone to learn a whole new language. But hey — well done for your signoff. It's officially spelt tēnā koutou, but still, good on you!

Q: I have lived closely with Māoris at times, and until 20 or so years ago none of them used "Aotearoa" (it refers to only the North Island anyway).

A: I'll let another correspondent reply to that, as follows.

Q: The name Aotearoa has been around a lot longer than "New Zealand", which was imposed by the newcomers soon after 1840. At the time of signing the Treaty, "New Zealanders" were the indigenous inhabitants of these islands, and the invaders called themselves "settlers".

A: And from another reader:

Q: I was taught at my convent school that New Zealand had two names. This was in 1943, and I feel sorry for all of these people through ignorance who insist it is something new. I loved your reply, and I say shame, shame, shame, on them. Thank you, Mary for having it printed.

A: Interesting to hear what you were taught almost 80 years ago.

Three emailers said I shouldn't have published last week's angry letter. Here's one ...

Q: Are you not there to advise on financial matters? How dare YOU suggest that we try to learn from "our Māori culture". We get just soooooooooo much rammed down our throats in every shape and form these days.

A: And another...

Q: While I think it's great that you've chosen to reply in te reo, I don't think this person's views deserved to be given a platform.

A: I did hesitate — and sought advice — about publishing the letter. But we need to know what others think. Read on.

Q: Initially I wondered why you had given a person like that oxygen. Then I recalled the words of a very generous Māori Studies professor. When students complained about a student expressing racist views in a tutorial, she said that this should not be shut down but looked upon as an important "educative experience".

She welcomed the opportunity to bring negative perceptions into the open so they could be challenged, and hopefully, changed. That way, other people who may have unvoiced niggling doubts could be better informed.

The comment about "Kiwi" was ace! Kia kaha, kia manawa nui.

A: Such a wise professor.

Q: You might be interested in the work done in the financial area to strengthen te reo Māori. Here's an example: tinyurl.com/FinancialMaori

A: Thanks for the reference, which is to a Māori glossary of financial terms.

Q: I am 69 years old, and am loving the introduction of te reo into our language. I am hoping you get a similar response from a large number of people who think the same way.

A: I did. Here are excerpts from some other letters:

• "[Māori] culture is ours too, as we (I speak for myself as a Pākehā New Zealander) have adopted many of the wonderful expressions, attitudes (forgiveness and humility and pride — and more) from Māori culture."

• "The irony in your reader's letter is that the English language is not from New Zealand, whereas te reo Māori (and Kiwi) uniquely is."

• "I think, and hope, that the number of people who feel superior like that person will reduce as the years go by."

Q: I sent a brief letter to the Herald editor stating that you deserve a block of Whittaker's Miraka Kirīmi chocolate for your response to the criticism for using te reo in your column. Kia kaha, wāhine toa.

A: I'm still waiting for the chocolate!

Next week I need to get back to the financial knitting. But I do appreciate the outpouring of support on this issue. All the positive letters warmed my heart.

- Mary Holm, ONZM, is a freelance journalist, a seminar presenter and a bestselling author on personal finance. She is a director of Financial Services Complaints Ltd (FSCL) and a former director of the Financial Markets Authority. Her opinions do not reflect the position of any organisation in which she holds office. Mary's advice is of a general nature, and she is not responsible for any loss that any reader may suffer from following it. Send questions to mary@maryholm.com. Letters should not exceed 200 words. We won't publish your name. Please provide a (preferably daytime) phone number. Unfortunately, Mary cannot answer all questions, correspond directly with readers, or give financial advice.