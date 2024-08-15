US confectionery giant Mars will pay US$83.50 a share for snack rival Kellanova, the company that was created in 2023 after Kellogg separated its breakfast cereals and snacks businesses. Photo / 123RF

Mars, the confectionery, food and pet care giant, has reached an agreement to acquire Pringles and Pop-Tarts maker Kellanova for a total consideration of US$35.9 billion (NZ$59.9b), marking one of the largest deals of the year.

The US conglomerate, known for sugary snacks such as M&M’s, Snickers and Skittles, agreed to pay US$83.50 a share for Kellanova in an all-cash transaction and will also take on more than US$6b in net debt.

The offer made by the privately held company represents a premium of more than 69% over where Kellanova’s shares were trading just a few months ago.

The price Mars is offering is unusually high in the consumer sector, especially for a company making products that have fallen out of favour with health-conscious customers. The deal comes as consumers have recently curtailed spending following years of inflation that pushed prices for many staples as much as a third above pre-pandemic levels.

However, Kellanova has managed to navigate the consumer slowdown, and it recently raised its full-year sales forecasts after exceeding expectations with its latest earnings.