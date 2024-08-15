Mars, the confectionery, food and pet care giant, has reached an agreement to acquire Pringles and Pop-Tarts maker Kellanova for a total consideration of US$35.9 billion (NZ$59.9b), marking one of the largest deals of the
Mars strikes US$36 billion deal to buy Pringles maker Kellanova
Poul Weihrauch, Mars’ chief executive, said acquiring Kellanova would bring categories including salty snacks, crackers and cereals into his company’s portfolio. Kellanova also has a strong presence in regions including Africa and Latin America, expanding Mars’ reach.
“This is really bringing together two iconic businesses that are very complementary when it comes to our geographical footprint when it comes to the categories we operate in and the brands we have,” Weihrauch said in an interview.
Kellanova, which also makes Cheez-It, Rice Krispies Treats and Eggo waffles, was created in 2023 after Kellogg separated its breakfast cereals and snacks businesses. The division under Mars will be led by Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars snacking.
One of the world’s largest family-owned businesses, Mars boasts annual sales exceeding US$50b and a workforce of more than 150,000 employees. Kellanova’s revenues were US$13b in 2023. Weihrauch said Mars’s 11-member board unanimously backed the deal, which the company intends to finance through a combination of cash on hand and new debt it had already secured.
The deal will probably face significant antitrust hurdles as competition watchdogs appointed by US President Joe Biden’s administration have been aggressively challenging big mergers and acquisitions. Mars said it hoped to complete the deal within the first half of 2025.
Weihrauch said he did not anticipate major regulatory scrutiny because the Mars and Kellanova businesses were complementary. “We really don’t sell the same products. They are even in different aisles in the supermarket,” he said.
Dealmaking has slowed sharply over the past few years, although it has started picking up in recent months. If the Mars acquisition of Kellanova is approved, it is likely to usher in a new wave of deals for the sector.
Written by: James Fontanella-Khan, Sujeet Indap and Gregory Meyer
© Financial Times