Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets

Why US tariffs won’t unsettle NZ’s market confidence - Bruce Cotterill

By
NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Volatility in stock and bond markets has surged following President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement. Sean Keane explains why. Video / Alyse Wright
Opinion by Bruce Cotterill
Bruce Cotterill is a professional director, speaker and adviser to business leaders. He is the author of the book, The Best Leaders Don’t Shout, and host of the podcast, Leaders Getting Coffee.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS:

Having weathered a long recessionary period for the past few years, the last thing we would appear to need is the world economy collapsing under a tariff-inspired trade war.

But tariffs, a word many of us had almost forgotten and some have forgotten

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets