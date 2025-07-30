Advertisement
Synlait Milk and Mainfreight take hit, pulling NZ sharemarket down – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Synlait Milk shareholders were disappointed after the company revealed manufacturing issues at its Dunsandel plant. Photo / Josh Griggs

The New Zealand sharemarket was down after shares in Synlait Milk and Mainfreight both dropped on the back of downbeat market updates.

On the main board, the S&P/NZX 50 Index closed down 0.62% or 80.44 points, falling to 12,855.97, after 31,103,988 shares changed hands to the value of $122.12 million.

