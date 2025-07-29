Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Synlait Milk forecasts reduced loss, improved earnings for 2025

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Synlait's plant at Pōkeno is no longer processing raw milk. Photo / NZME

Synlait's plant at Pōkeno is no longer processing raw milk. Photo / NZME

Dairy processor Synlait Milk says it expects to report a big lift in its underlying earnings for the current year and for its net bottom-line loss to shrink.

In an update to the NZX, the company said it now expects to report a net loss of $27 million to $40m,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save