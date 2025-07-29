Synlait's plant at Pōkeno is no longer processing raw milk. Photo / NZME

Dairy processor Synlait Milk says it expects to report a big lift in its underlying earnings for the current year and for its net bottom-line loss to shrink.

In an update to the NZX, the company said it now expects to report a net loss of $27 million to $40m, compared with a loss of $182.1m in 2024.

However, the company said it had faced “challenges” at its plant at Dunsandel, in Canterbury, during the financial year.

Synlait expects “reported” earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of $50m to $68m (from a loss of $4.1m in 2024).

“Synlait’s overall performance has improved year-on-year and the final 2025 result will be a marked improvement on the prior year,” the company said.