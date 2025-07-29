The company expects underlying ebitda of $100m to $110m (compared with $45.2m in 2024) with a breakeven an underlying net profit (compared with a loss of $60.4m in 2024).
At its half-year result, Synlait said sales volumes were down by 13% due to its facility at Pōkeno no longer processing raw milk.
In today’s announcement, Synlait said it had faced manufacturing challenges at its Dunsandel facility across a range of product segments, resulting in one-off costs for the year.
The unspecified challenges had been resolved.
“The Dunsandel facility has undergone routine winter maintenance and is now in new-season production,” it said.
The recently recapitalised Synlait is targeting a closing net debt balance of $300m for the year.
The company said it was in compliance with its banking covenants.
Newly appointed chief executive Richard Wyeth said Synlait’s recovery had been tracking in line with expectations and that he was confident of success.
“Synlait has strong foundations – its assets are well-located with the capacity and capability to manufacture complex products that are in high demand around the world,“ Wyeth said.
In March, Synlait – which last year came close to collapsing before undertaking a big capital raise – reported first half ebitda of $63.1m, just over the company’s previously advised guidance of $53m to $63m.
The company – just under 20% owned by a2 Milk and 65% by China’s Bright Dairy – reported a net profit of $4.8m for the six months, up from a $96.2m net loss in the previous comparable period.
The company will announce its annual result on September 29.
