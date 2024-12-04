Advertisement
NZ stocks slump as investors free up funds for Auckland International Airport sale – Market close

The New Zealand sharemarket's trading line looked like a downhill ski run.

The New Zealand sharemarket slumped to one of its biggest single-day falls this year as investors rushed to free up funds and participate in Auckland International Airport’s $1.3 billion sale of stock.

